How We Selected the Winning Companies

To determine the Best Workplaces for Millennials, Great Place to Work surveyed over 398,000 U.S. employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies and ranked companies based on three factors:

1. Key Great Place to Work Metrics. We analyzed how positively Millennials rated their organizations on over 50 different metrics defining great workplaces, such as managers' competence, respect and fairness in the workplace, opportunities for meaningful work, and great colleagues.

2. Comparison to Other Generations. We compared Millennials' survey results to their colleagues' to ensure Millennials had as positive an experience as people of other generations. Specifically, we looked at an index of factors where Millennials often lag their peers, such as access to meaningful work, fair pay, and plans for a future with their organizations.

3. A Consistent Experience within a Diverse Group. We also analyzed demographic patterns to ensure that companies were creating great workplaces for all Millennials, regardless of who they are or what they do for the organization.

Surveys were conducted anonymously and Millennials' results achieved at least a 95% confidence level, 7% margin of error for each organization. Companies needed to employ at least 50 Millennials to be considered.

To find out more about how to get Great Place to Work-Certified and be considered for our Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit greatplacetowork.com.

Millennials are now the largest generation in the workforce, and training and retaining them has become essential for nearly every organization. Who's doing it best? Fortune partner Great Place to Work surveyed tens of thousands of millennial employees at companies across the country to compile this list of young staffers' favorite places to work.

50.

USAA

Courtesy of USAA

Employees say:

 

“The mission—to facilitate the financial security of the military community—is at the forefront of every meeting and business decision. It’s the first slide in every PowerPoint; it’s plastered across cafeteria walls; it’s the yardstick by which success is measured. I’m super proud to work at a company whose mission isn’t ‘To make as much money as possible.’ Plus, it’s really cool to work for a company that’s member-owned. When we have to raise insurance rates or scale back on a credit card benefit, it’s much easier to explain and make the case to our members because we’re not stockholder-owned; the members are our owners. And when we make a profit, it’s great to watch leadership give much of that profit back to our member-owners through dividend checks, distributions, and more generous product benefits.”

 

“I appreciate that the culture is based on honesty, loyalty, and integrity. I am continually amazed at how brilliant and professional all of my coworkers are. Everyone actually does their part and is willing to pitch in. I have not experienced any office politics here, or individuals putting their personal agendas ahead of the team mission. Having come from a company where office politics were the norm, it is amazingly refreshing to work for a company where everyone has the same mission and people come to work because they love what they do and want to do it. I like that employees are encouraged to be themselves and that we have a casual dress code: when you remove the need to be in a suit and tie daily, I think people are much more authentic and it leads to better work. My manager is supportive of my career development and we have regular one-on-ones that don’t get missed. It is huge to have a manager who’s there when I need her, but also trusts me to do my work well and allows me space to work independently.”

 

Read the Great Place to Work Review.

Company Info
Industry Financial Services & Insurance
Year founded 1922
HQ location San Antonio
# of work sites 87
Web address http://www.usaa.com

Millennials in the Organization
# of millennial employees 9695
Millennials as % of total workforce 34%

