“A unique feature of working at USAA is how much of the day to day work rules are driven by employees. Employees give feedback of what needs to change and how things should be run, and the executives make that happen.”
“One reason USAA is such a great place to work is because we are serving our military and they give each of us a unique mission and purpose here at work everyday. USAA incorporates the military culture into our job, everyone goes through ‘basic training’ to learn military lingo, things like the military alphabet, and rank. We address members by rank when we speak to them, which is special and sometimes, if we’re lucky, we’ll get to deepen our relationship with them by inspiring a story. I’ll talk to a member for something transactional and I’ll call them by rank and they’ll tell me that no one has called them that for 15 or 20 years and that they’re grateful that USAA remembers and appreciates them that way.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Year founded
|1922
|HQ location
|San Antonio, Texas
|# of work sites
|54
|Web address
|http://www.usaa.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|12511
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|39%