Ultimate Software
Employees say:
“Ultimate Software invests in its employees by providing all the training and tools necessary to be successful. We’re never micromanaged. I’m willing to work hard for Ultimate Software because they never doubt my ability to do so. Management believes in every employee from the start, which creates an engaging and positive atmosphere that in turn produces an efficient workforce.”
“The culture of Ultimate Software is all about acceptance—not just in regard to differences in race, gender, or orientation, but also our individual personalities. I’m free to be myself with my coworkers and my manager. I love all the little things Ultimate does for us, from catered lunches to birthday celebrations to frequent recognition for our work. Every employee gets shares of stock when they join, so we are all part-owners of the company. At Ultimate, the bottom line is about making sure the employees (and their families) are taken care of, which in turn gives us the confidence and freedom to take good care of our customers.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Year founded
|1990
|HQ location
|Weston, Fla.
|# of work sites
|23
|Web address
|http://www.ultimatesoftware.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|1019
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|33%