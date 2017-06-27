Transwestern
Employees say:
“We have an amazing culture. We offer millennials a voice to do more than their day job and affect change in the company. There is tremendous potential for upward mobility within the firm, and it’s celebrated and encouraged by all.”
“Transwestern is a great place to work for a number of reasons. First, they offer special little perks for team members, almost every week. For example, this month they are offering Pilates classes at the office during lunch. They’re always offering fun ways to take a break from work during lunch, or after hours. Secondly, they have a company-wide group called TYP, Transwestern Young Professionals. Anyone under the age of 35 can join, and it’s a way to meet other young people at the company. The TYP program includes happy hours, trainings, and ways to network with other young professionals in the company. It is a great way to make friends and feel a part of the team. Also, the work environment is very entrepreneurial, making it easy for anyone to make suggestions to management or start something new at the company. I love that I can have an idea to improve the way we work, and I can implement it. I feel empowered because management is always open to suggestions and willing to try new things. Lastly, work-life balance here is great! Management lets team members take off when they need to, and understands that everyone has a life outside of work. Many team members, like myself, have laptops and are able to work at home a few days a week if we need to. I love the culture at Transwestern, and the small perks team members receive during the week. I always brag to my friends how lucky I am to work at a fun, flexible, and empowering company!”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Construction & Real Estate
|Year founded
|1978
|HQ location
|Houston
|# of work sites
|316
|Web address
|http://www.transwestern.com
|
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|624
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|30%