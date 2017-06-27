Bankers Healthcare Group
How We Selected the Winning Companies

To determine the Best Workplaces for Millennials, Great Place to Work surveyed over 398,000 U.S. employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies and ranked companies based on three factors:

1. Key Great Place to Work Metrics. We analyzed how positively Millennials rated their organizations on over 50 different metrics defining great workplaces, such as managers' competence, respect and fairness in the workplace, opportunities for meaningful work, and great colleagues.

2. Comparison to Other Generations. We compared Millennials' survey results to their colleagues' to ensure Millennials had as positive an experience as people of other generations. Specifically, we looked at an index of factors where Millennials often lag their peers, such as access to meaningful work, fair pay, and plans for a future with their organizations.

3. A Consistent Experience within a Diverse Group. We also analyzed demographic patterns to ensure that companies were creating great workplaces for all Millennials, regardless of who they are or what they do for the organization.

Surveys were conducted anonymously and Millennials' results achieved at least a 95% confidence level, 7% margin of error for each organization. Companies needed to employ at least 50 Millennials to be considered.

To find out more about how to get Great Place to Work-Certified and be considered for our Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit greatplacetowork.com.

Millennials are now the largest generation in the workforce, and training and retaining them has become essential for nearly every organization. Who’s doing it best? Fortune partner Great Place to Work surveyed tens of thousands of millennial employees at companies across the country to compile this list of young staffers’ favorite places to work. Click here to read more about the list.

38.

Transwestern

Courtesy of Transwestern

Employees say:

 

“We have an amazing culture. We offer millennials a voice to do more than their day job and affect change in the company. There is tremendous potential for upward mobility within the firm, and it’s celebrated and encouraged by all.”

 

“Transwestern is a great place to work for a number of reasons. First, they offer special little perks for team members, almost every week. For example, this month they are offering Pilates classes at the office during lunch. They’re always offering fun ways to take a break from work during lunch, or after hours. Secondly, they have a company-wide group called TYP, Transwestern Young Professionals. Anyone under the age of 35 can join, and it’s a way to meet other young people at the company. The TYP program includes happy hours, trainings, and ways to network with other young professionals in the company. It is a great way to make friends and feel a part of the team. Also, the work environment is very entrepreneurial, making it easy for anyone to make suggestions to management or start something new at the company. I love that I can have an idea to improve the way we work, and I can implement it. I feel empowered because management is always open to suggestions and willing to try new things. Lastly, work-life balance here is great! Management lets team members take off when they need to, and understands that everyone has a life outside of work. Many team members, like myself, have laptops and are able to work at home a few days a week if we need to. I love the culture at Transwestern, and the small perks team members receive during the week. I always brag to my friends how lucky I am to work at a fun, flexible, and empowering company!”

 

Read the Great Place to Work Review.

Company Info
Industry Construction & Real Estate
Year founded 1978
HQ location Houston
# of work sites 316
Web address http://www.transwestern.com

Millennials in the Organization
# of millennial employees 624
Millennials as % of total workforce 30%

