Total Quality Logistics
Employees say:
“You are trusted and held to a standard of excellence in a workplace that makes it easy for you to succeed. All of your coworkers want to see you win even while they are trying to win themselves. In a sea full of sharks you can still find family.”
“Everyone starts in the same position and works their way into management through hard work. We promote strictly from within. All management has been through the same parts of the job as new hires. This creates an environment of understanding and positive reinforcement. Promotions are based on hard work and dedication. They are not based on tenure which gives everyone the opportunity for growth both financially and in leadership.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Transportation
|Year founded
|1997
|HQ location
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|# of work sites
|59
|Web address
|http://www.tql.com
|
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|3684
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|87%