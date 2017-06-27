Total Quality Logistics
Employees say:
“We are encouraged to be loud, ask for what we want, and enjoy what we do. I believe that if I was not able to yell across the office for help or advice, I would not be very successful. And the thing is, yes, we are competing against each other every week, but that does not keep a colleague from dropping everything they are doing to ensure you get the help needed until the problem is resolved.”
“Not only does this company provide you with all the resources to succeed in the job itself, but it’s the extracurricular activities and culture that, I believe, sets it apart.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Transportation
|Year founded
|1997
|HQ location
|Cincinnati, OH
|# of work sites
|55
|Web address
|http://www.tql.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|3502
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|87%