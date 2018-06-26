Torch Technologies
Employees say:
“The employee-owner culture is wonderful. The amount of events for employee owners makes me feel like the company is heavily invested in the happiness of its workforce. ”
“This company truly “practices what it preaches.” From the very first day I met my soon-to-be manager, I was told how great the company culture was; how Torch functioned like a family; and how it is an “all for one and one for all” mentality. It was also explained in detail how I would become an employee owner and that I would be treated as one. Being a young whipper-snapper coming into the professional world, I didn’t fully understand that I wasn’t just being told these things because “that’s what management says.” After nearing three years with Torch, I realize all of these things were true – and it didn’t stop there!! The more time that passes, the more my appreciation and love for this company, the people, and our mission grows.”
Company Info
|Professional Services
|2002
|Huntsville, Alabama
|14
|http://www.torchtechnologies.com
Millennials in the Organization
|178
|27%