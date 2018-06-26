Thumbtack, Inc.
“Unique from other startups is Thumbtack’s responsible approach to growth. Our goals, ambitious but sustainable, leave room for putting our customers first and maintaining a work/life balance. Intellectually stimulating, it’s the best of both worlds.”
“The culture at Thumbtack is empowering! Everyday I come to work I know that the people I work with care about my success and my growth. I feel encouraged to be ambitious and try and reach my full potential in and outside of work. Whether its going to school, becoming healthier, or learning new skills to help me succeed in my current role I genuinely feel that Thumbtack goes above and beyond to make us better as people overall.”
|Information Technology
|2009
|San Francisco, California
|2
|http://www.thumbtack.com
|477
|85%