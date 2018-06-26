The Trade Desk
Employees say:
“They truly hire for fit. Not only is everyone smart, but they come with many backgrounds, which makes it quite diverse. Still, everyone has the same mentality of cooperation and entrepreneurship and people always take time to recognize each other.”
“Everyone here is not only super smart and driven, but everyone cares and helps each other, no matter what the task or what level your position is within the company. We care for each other, both in individual offices and between them. When someone is visiting from another office there’s always a happy hour organized, even if just with a few people. Every member of the team is given the ability to explore other areas of interest and to push the limits of how things are “”normally done.”” Though growing quickly, management has instilled great values in every level of the company and ensured we’re still limber and able to pivot if and when necessary. They’re super transparent in how we’re doing and why certain decisions are made, which helps everyone feel involved and a part of the team and its success.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Year founded
|2009
|HQ location
|Ventura, California
|# of work sites
|9
|Web address
|http://www.thetradedesk.com
|
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|257
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|67%