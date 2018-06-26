The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated
Employees say:
“The other week, my GM and managers went above and beyond in order for the staff to have a wonderful “staff appreciation” week. Everyone here is family, and I feel special to be part of it.”
“The Cheesecake Factory really cares about you as an individual. I’ve let it be known that I’ve always wanted to be in management, and I’ve always had support from the management staff and other work groups here. I’ve worked for other companies who just don’t care what your goals are or just don’t care in general. Everything is genuine here and that’s probably why I’m still here after 3 years.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Hospitality
|Year founded
|1978
|HQ location
|Calabasas Hills, California
|# of work sites
|208
|Web address
|http://www.thecheesecakefactory.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|28062
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|74%