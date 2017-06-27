The Cheesecake Factory
Employees say:
“Management seems to genuinely care about the well-being of their employees. If there’s a sickness or other emergency, they’ll do whatever it takes to make sure you get the time off you need. This isn’t something I’ve experienced in other restaurants, unfortunately. There’s also a very diverse work group, with many people from different regions, cultures and lifestyles, and everybody seems to care for each other equally. Many employees spend time together outside of work, bonding and becoming closer. This restaurant is one big, ragtag family!”
“I have worked for a few different corporations during my time as a food and beverage employee. No other company has ever made me feel as accepted and cared for as The Cheesecake Factory has. I know that to them I am an actual real person, not just a number on a piece of paper. In the past I suffered from severe anxiety and depression. During this time I was not always able to give 100%, but I was never criticized for this. Instead I was consoled and supported by my entire management team, their patience and understanding helped me get through some very difficult times and for that I am thankful. My coworkers are family to me!”
Company Info
|Industry
|Hospitality
|Year founded
|1978
|HQ location
|Calabasas Hills, Calif.
|# of work sites
|204
|Web address
|http://www.thecheesecakefactory.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|26898
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|73%