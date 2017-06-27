ESL Federal Credit Union
How We Selected the Winning Companies

To determine the Best Workplaces for Millennials, Great Place to Work surveyed over 398,000 U.S. employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies and ranked companies based on three factors:

1. Key Great Place to Work Metrics. We analyzed how positively Millennials rated their organizations on over 50 different metrics defining great workplaces, such as managers' competence, respect and fairness in the workplace, opportunities for meaningful work, and great colleagues.

2. Comparison to Other Generations. We compared Millennials' survey results to their colleagues' to ensure Millennials had as positive an experience as people of other generations. Specifically, we looked at an index of factors where Millennials often lag their peers, such as access to meaningful work, fair pay, and plans for a future with their organizations.

3. A Consistent Experience within a Diverse Group. We also analyzed demographic patterns to ensure that companies were creating great workplaces for all Millennials, regardless of who they are or what they do for the organization.

Surveys were conducted anonymously and Millennials' results achieved at least a 95% confidence level, 7% margin of error for each organization. Companies needed to employ at least 50 Millennials to be considered.

To find out more about how to get Great Place to Work-Certified and be considered for our Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit greatplacetowork.com.

Millennials are now the largest generation in the workforce, and training and retaining them has become essential for nearly every organization. Who’s doing it best? Fortune partner Great Place to Work surveyed tens of thousands of millennial employees at companies across the country to compile this list of young staffers’ favorite places to work. Click here to read more about the list.

31.

The Cheesecake Factory

Courtesy of The Cheesecake Factory

Employees say:

 

“Management seems to genuinely care about the well-being of their employees. If there’s a sickness or other emergency, they’ll do whatever it takes to make sure you get the time off you need. This isn’t something I’ve experienced in other restaurants, unfortunately. There’s also a very diverse work group, with many people from different regions, cultures and lifestyles, and everybody seems to care for each other equally. Many employees spend time together outside of work, bonding and becoming closer. This restaurant is one big, ragtag family!”

 

“I have worked for a few different corporations during my time as a food and beverage employee. No other company has ever made me feel as accepted and cared for as The Cheesecake Factory has. I know that to them I am an actual real person, not just a number on a piece of paper. In the past I suffered from severe anxiety and depression. During this time I was not always able to give 100%, but I was never criticized for this. Instead I was consoled and supported by my entire management team, their patience and understanding helped me get through some very difficult times and for that I am thankful. My coworkers are family to me!”

 

Read the Great Place to Work Review.

Company Info
Industry Hospitality
Year founded 1978
HQ location Calabasas Hills, Calif.
# of work sites 204
Web address http://www.thecheesecakefactory.com

Millennials in the Organization
# of millennial employees 26898
Millennials as % of total workforce 73%

