Texas Roadhouse
Employees say:
“The employees really care about each other. Some of my best friends have come through working at Texas Roadhouse. It really is like one big family and makes coming to work enjoyable. Our main goal is to provide great service but we also like to let the employees have some fun while being there. They know when it’s time to have fun and goof around, but they also know when it’s time to get our jobs done.”
“Hands down the best thing about our company is the community involvement. While this is a national restaurant with over 450 locations, each store is encouraged to enrich its community philanthropically. Our store has raised thousands of dollars for dozens of local affiliations in need. Every dollar benefits an organization nearby which, to me, is the most meaningful part of working here.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Hospitality
|Year founded
|1993
|HQ location
|Louisville, Ky.
|# of work sites
|-
|Web address
|http://www.texasroadhouse.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|-
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|-