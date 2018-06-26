Texas Health Resources
Employees say:
“They always look to promote and hire employees within the organization before looking elsewhere. I have worked for Texas Health Resources for a little over three years and have been promoted twice, and nearly doubled my annual salary.”
“Generally, people are treated like adults. If we have appointments or need to tend to something at home, we are afforded the opportunity. As a result, work/life balance is strong at this organization. People also consistently talk about ethics and the Promise Behaviors. We discuss these at least monthly and what I have come to find is that anytime a group of people are talking about something consistently, they care.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Health Care
|Year founded
|1997
|HQ location
|Arlington, Texas
|# of work sites
|350
|Web address
|http://www.texashealth.org
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|7080
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|33%