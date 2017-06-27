Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America
100 Best Workplaces for Millennials

Methodology

How We Selected the Winning Companies

To determine the Best Workplaces for Millennials, Great Place to Work surveyed over 398,000 U.S. employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies and ranked companies based on three factors:

1. Key Great Place to Work Metrics. We analyzed how positively Millennials rated their organizations on over 50 different metrics defining great workplaces, such as managers' competence, respect and fairness in the workplace, opportunities for meaningful work, and great colleagues.

2. Comparison to Other Generations. We compared Millennials' survey results to their colleagues' to ensure Millennials had as positive an experience as people of other generations. Specifically, we looked at an index of factors where Millennials often lag their peers, such as access to meaningful work, fair pay, and plans for a future with their organizations.

3. A Consistent Experience within a Diverse Group. We also analyzed demographic patterns to ensure that companies were creating great workplaces for all Millennials, regardless of who they are or what they do for the organization.

Surveys were conducted anonymously and Millennials' results achieved at least a 95% confidence level, 7% margin of error for each organization. Companies needed to employ at least 50 Millennials to be considered.

To find out more about how to get Great Place to Work-Certified and be considered for our Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit greatplacetowork.com.

Millennials are now the largest generation in the workforce, and training and retaining them has become essential for nearly every organization. Who’s doing it best? Fortune partner Great Place to Work surveyed tens of thousands of millennial employees at companies across the country to compile this list of young staffers’ favorite places to work. Click here to read more about the list.

56.

TEKsystems

Courtesy TEKsystems, Inc.

Employees say:

 

“The company provides an atmosphere of growth that many companies don’t offer. They invest heavily in training for new positions within the company and they promote from within. The commission structure allows you to earn unlimited commissions and they recently reevaluated the base pay of employees to become more competitive. They offer bonuses for hitting goals in quarterly contests and a Cancun trip if you hit the yearly contest goals. The atmosphere is like a family where people can be themselves, and we are constantly rewarded with activities during the day such as bowling, tubing, escape rooms, etc. We are also highly active in the community, which helps people have a sense of pride in the community we live in.”

 

“What sets TEK apart is the culture. You hear a lot of companies say they are committed to their employees’ professional and personal growth, but TEK truly lives that. My direct managers have pushed me to reach my goals professionally, providing critical feedback when I needed it most, which allowed me to reach my goal within five years of joining the company. Plus, the people I work with truly invest in me and my personal happiness. When my grandfather passed away suddenly this year, it was a huge shock for my entire family, and I had to leave work and rush to the hospital. But my leadership team picked up my entire workload for the rest of the week, and my direct manager called me every day just to see how I was doing. Not only did my TEK family send my grandmother flowers, but they donated to the Wounded Warriors Project in my grandfather’s name, because they knew he was a Vietnam Vet who was heavily involved with veterans affairs. They were there for me when I needed them most. I knew TEK was an extension of my family, but this reminded me just how fortunate I am to work for this amazing company.”

 

Read the Great Place to Work Review.

Company Info
Industry Professional Services
Year founded 1997
HQ location Hanover
# of work sites 141
Web address http://www.teksystems.com

Millennials in the Organization
# of millennial employees 3984
Millennials as % of total workforce 73%

