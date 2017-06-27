TEKsystems
Employees say:
“The company provides an atmosphere of growth that many companies don’t offer. They invest heavily in training for new positions within the company and they promote from within. The commission structure allows you to earn unlimited commissions and they recently reevaluated the base pay of employees to become more competitive. They offer bonuses for hitting goals in quarterly contests and a Cancun trip if you hit the yearly contest goals. The atmosphere is like a family where people can be themselves, and we are constantly rewarded with activities during the day such as bowling, tubing, escape rooms, etc. We are also highly active in the community, which helps people have a sense of pride in the community we live in.”
“What sets TEK apart is the culture. You hear a lot of companies say they are committed to their employees’ professional and personal growth, but TEK truly lives that. My direct managers have pushed me to reach my goals professionally, providing critical feedback when I needed it most, which allowed me to reach my goal within five years of joining the company. Plus, the people I work with truly invest in me and my personal happiness. When my grandfather passed away suddenly this year, it was a huge shock for my entire family, and I had to leave work and rush to the hospital. But my leadership team picked up my entire workload for the rest of the week, and my direct manager called me every day just to see how I was doing. Not only did my TEK family send my grandmother flowers, but they donated to the Wounded Warriors Project in my grandfather’s name, because they knew he was a Vietnam Vet who was heavily involved with veterans affairs. They were there for me when I needed them most. I knew TEK was an extension of my family, but this reminded me just how fortunate I am to work for this amazing company.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|Year founded
|1997
|HQ location
|Hanover
|# of work sites
|141
|Web address
|http://www.teksystems.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|3984
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|73%