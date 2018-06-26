T-Mobile US, Inc.
Employees say:
“Our “”Be You”” motto strongly encourages everyone to show their personality and contribute to the team in their own way. Tuition, paternity leave, stock grants, full health insurance and mental health resources show they are invested in our wellbeing.”
“T-Mobile has created an environment in which as a Hispanic gay male, I truly feel that my identifier among my peers and leaders has always been the quality of work that I put forward. Everything else about me is not hidden or ignored, it’s openly embraced as part of who I am, but it doesn’t help or limit my ability to perform and grow professionally. Having gone through completely opposite experiences in life and other workplaces, T-Mobile has definitely made an impact on me, and that is why I love to work for this company.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Telecommunications
|Year founded
|1994
|HQ location
|Bellevue, Washington
|# of work sites
|-
|Web address
|https://www.t-mobile.com/
|
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|-
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|-