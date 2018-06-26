Synchrony Financial
Employees say:
“Working for Synchrony in the call center has been a wonderful experience. Compared to previous call center experience, the environment is so clean, bright and upbeat. Having your own desk helps you to feel like you have a place here at the company.”
“There are two key elements that make Synchrony a great place to work for me: Authenticity and Ownership. First, from Margaret down to the front line, this organization values and rewards authenticity. Whether its day to day engagement, networking, conflict resolution or strategic planning, candid feedback and humble acknowledgement of the unknown, are valued and promoted. Secondly, maybe because of that authenticity, I find a majority of people have a strong sense of ownership of Synchrony and their work within it. This ownership drives accountability and willingness for most people to go the extra mile to see something done right.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Year founded
|1932
|HQ location
|Stamford, Connecticut
|# of work sites
|26
|Web address
|http://www.synchronyfinancial.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|3361
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|35%