Swinerton Incorporated
Employees say:
“Swinerton’s culture is unbeatable. It’s a family-oriented environment where everyone is always looking out for others, and everyone has a stake in the game. This creates an amazing culture of dependability, accountability, and integrity.”
“This company is my home away from home. Whenever I am struggling with something, it does not go unnoticed. I can count on my fellow coworkers and upper management to take notice and to approach me about the subject to make sure I am okay and happy with my job.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Construction & Real Estate
|Year founded
|1888
|HQ location
|San Francico, California
|# of work sites
|15
|Web address
|http://www.swinerton.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|707
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|41%