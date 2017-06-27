Workday
Methodology

How We Selected the Winning Companies

To determine the Best Workplaces for Millennials, Great Place to Work surveyed over 398,000 U.S. employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies and ranked companies based on three factors:

1. Key Great Place to Work Metrics. We analyzed how positively Millennials rated their organizations on over 50 different metrics defining great workplaces, such as managers' competence, respect and fairness in the workplace, opportunities for meaningful work, and great colleagues.

2. Comparison to Other Generations. We compared Millennials' survey results to their colleagues' to ensure Millennials had as positive an experience as people of other generations. Specifically, we looked at an index of factors where Millennials often lag their peers, such as access to meaningful work, fair pay, and plans for a future with their organizations.

3. A Consistent Experience within a Diverse Group. We also analyzed demographic patterns to ensure that companies were creating great workplaces for all Millennials, regardless of who they are or what they do for the organization.

Surveys were conducted anonymously and Millennials' results achieved at least a 95% confidence level, 7% margin of error for each organization. Companies needed to employ at least 50 Millennials to be considered.

To find out more about how to get Great Place to Work-Certified and be considered for our Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit greatplacetowork.com.

Millennials are now the largest generation in the workforce, and training and retaining them has become essential for nearly every organization. Who’s doing it best? Fortune partner Great Place to Work surveyed tens of thousands of millennial employees at companies across the country to compile this list of young staffers’ favorite places to work. Click here to read more about the list.

28.

Swinerton

Douglas Barnes Photography

Employees say:

 

“This company stands by their employees and their work. The executive team’s morals and integrity are the highest of any organization I have worked for. The benefits that are provided are some of the best in the industry, specifically the 401K match, ESOP contributions, and healthcare. I love that the company is employee-owned. We answer to ourselves and not to stockholders. We hold each other accountable for all that we do. The company is extremely accommodating to their employees as well. For example, I left the company after giving birth to our first child. After a year of being away from the company I approached my previous team and indicated that I would like to come back to work but would need to work part-time from home. Everyone was super helpful and worked out a plan that would work for all parties involved. I am now able to work from home and not have the burden of child care support and have flexible hours that work with my schedule at home.”

 

“I can honestly say Swinerton Builders is a unique place to work. Not only can you feel the general happiness of employees, but upper management also makes work comfortable and exciting. I’m sure it helps that we have a lot of projects ongoing and 2016 is our best year to date. The company has planned events nearly every other week, which I am not used to. Lots of company events leads to a tight-knit group of coworkers. Lunches are catered, and that is one of the ways that employees feel that our employer cares about us. We work hard and play hard, as long as you are efficient with your work, play is rewarded. I’ve never felt like hanging out at the office after ‘putting in my time’ at other companies, but here, we all hang out after work is done and fraternize. It is truly a blessing to work here.”

 

Read the Great Place to Work Review.

Company Info
Industry Construction & Real Estate
Year founded 1888
HQ location San Francico
# of work sites 15
Web address http://www.swinerton.com

Millennials in the Organization
# of millennial employees 544
Millennials as % of total workforce 38%

