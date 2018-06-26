Horizon Media
Methodology

How We Selected the Winning Companies

To determine the Best Workplaces for Millennials, Great Place to Work surveyed over 398,000 U.S. employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies and ranked companies based on three factors:

1. Key Great Place to Work Metrics. We analyzed how positively Millennials rated their organizations on over 50 different metrics defining great workplaces, such as managers' competence, respect and fairness in the workplace, opportunities for meaningful work, and great colleagues.

2. Comparison to Other Generations. We compared Millennials' survey results to their colleagues' to ensure Millennials had as positive an experience as people of other generations. Specifically, we looked at an index of factors where Millennials often lag their peers, such as access to meaningful work, fair pay, and plans for a future with their organizations.

3. A Consistent Experience within a Diverse Group. We also analyzed demographic patterns to ensure that companies were creating great workplaces for all Millennials, regardless of who they are or what they do for the organization.

Surveys were conducted anonymously and Millennials' results achieved at least a 95% confidence level, 7% margin of error for each organization. Companies needed to employ at least 50 Millennials to be considered.

To find out more about how to get Great Place to Work-Certified and be considered for our Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit greatplacetowork.com.

Fortune worked with our long-standing research partner Great Place to Work to help us find the best employers for those born between 1981 and 1997- a generation known for appreciating firms with strong values and for changing jobs frequently.

46.

Stryker Corporation

Courtesy of Stryker Corporation

Employees say:

 

“More than just brand and name recognition, what makes Stryker stand out is the people. From the CEO to the factory-intern, Stryker boasts intelligent, hard-working, successful, ethical, and overall good people- all pulling in the same direction.”

 

“There are MANY different ways that Stryker has invested in my personal growth that has no direct impact on my job performance, which proves they care about me as an individual. Most companies send you to training so you know how to perform your day to day job functions. I have benefited from countless “training” opportunities that are not focused on my day to day improvement, but on my growth as a whole. In my 4 + years working for Stryker, they have paid for my MBA from the University of Florida. I’ve been sent to personal development conferences and seminars across the country, and I’ve participated in Mentorship programs as both a mentor and a mentee. A famous quote from Richard Branson is, “Train people well enough so they can leave, treat them well enough so they don’t want to.” All of Stryker’s investment in me has made me into a well-rounded individual. If I were to ever leave Stryker for other opportunities, I get to take the returns of that investment with me wherever I go. However, because the way Stryker values me and rewards me for my efforts, I hope I can be here for another 25 years!”

 

Read the Great Place to Work Review.

Company Info
Industry Manufacturing & Production
Year founded 1941
HQ location Kalamazoo, Michigan
# of work sites 188
Web address http://www.stryker.com

Millennials in the Organization
# of millennial employees 7492
Millennials as % of total workforce 46%

