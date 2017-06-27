Stryker
Employees say:
“Stryker values talent over anything else. It is unique in the sense that depending on your talents and innate abilities, you have the opportunity to create your own career path. Most companies value experience, which is discouraging for those without the experience who desire to be in a particular role and have the talent to do so. I have been with the company in various roles now for over 10 years and truly feel that I’ve found my career destination and passions, all thanks to Stryker and the opportunities they’ve given me for growth and advancement.”
“The other day my supervisor told us she had an e-mail to read to us. It was from another cell supervisor telling us a story about an elderly lady who had a hip surgery using our products. The surgery went so well and she was so happy with the results, that she reached out thanking us for our hard work. Just hearing this story in the meeting was so uplifting.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Manufacturing & Production
|Year founded
|1941
|HQ location
|Kalamazoo, Mich.
|# of work sites
|197
|Web address
|http://www.stryker.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|5916
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|44%