St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
“Unlike other “not-for-profit” hospitals, St. Jude does not charge any of its patients anything. I can rest assured that I am contributing to an organization that will never cause someone to go bankrupt simply for seeking life-saving treatment.”
“Each patient and family who walks through the doors at this institution comes with the fight of their life, and each nurse/doctor/staff member is there to fight with them. Not only does St. Jude give the patient and family the tools to fight this battle, but they provide the staff with the tools as well.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Health Care
|Year founded
|1962
|HQ location
|Memphis, Tennessee
|# of work sites
|1
|Web address
|http://www.stjude.org
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|1316
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|30%