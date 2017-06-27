St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Arby’s Restaurant Group
Expedia

100 Best Workplaces for Millennials

See our methodology and credits

Filter

Methodology

How We Selected the Winning Companies

To determine the Best Workplaces for Millennials, Great Place to Work surveyed over 398,000 U.S. employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies and ranked companies based on three factors:

1. Key Great Place to Work Metrics. We analyzed how positively Millennials rated their organizations on over 50 different metrics defining great workplaces, such as managers' competence, respect and fairness in the workplace, opportunities for meaningful work, and great colleagues.

2. Comparison to Other Generations. We compared Millennials' survey results to their colleagues' to ensure Millennials had as positive an experience as people of other generations. Specifically, we looked at an index of factors where Millennials often lag their peers, such as access to meaningful work, fair pay, and plans for a future with their organizations.

3. A Consistent Experience within a Diverse Group. We also analyzed demographic patterns to ensure that companies were creating great workplaces for all Millennials, regardless of who they are or what they do for the organization.

Surveys were conducted anonymously and Millennials' results achieved at least a 95% confidence level, 7% margin of error for each organization. Companies needed to employ at least 50 Millennials to be considered.

To find out more about how to get Great Place to Work-Certified and be considered for our Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit greatplacetowork.com.

Millennials are now the largest generation in the workforce, and training and retaining them has become essential for nearly every organization. Who’s doing it best? Fortune partner Great Place to Work surveyed tens of thousands of millennial employees at companies across the country to compile this list of young staffers’ favorite places to work. Click here to read more about the list.

See our methodology and credits

Filter

Sort by:
  1. Rank
  2. Employees
  3. % Millennials
  4. No. of Millennials
Clear Filters

Filter by

Clear Filters
Apply
Close

Clear Filters

Rank

VIEW:

View The Full List
59.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Courtesy of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Employees say:

 

“Working at St. Jude has been the greatest experience of my career. I joined St. Jude right after college and I have loved every minute working for such a life-changing organization. I am able to learn new things every day at work, whether it is from my colleagues or from my research. There is an aura surrounding the hospital, where everyone wants to do their best so that we may move forward to help find cures.”

 

“People often describe St. Jude as this miraculous place. I’ve always said that if there is a heaven, it looks a little bit like this place. There is a presence here and you feel it everywhere you go. In my opinion, St. Jude is a great place to work because everyone is happy to be here and everyone is happy to help each other out. We are not working for ourselves, but to serve the greater good—the children who are here. For my particular line of work, I have to assemble food items for the kids and deliver them to their respective rooms. I feel that it is an extremely important job. It feels like being a part of a sports team where everyone is important and where everyone is doing something to help someone else. To me, that sense of teamwork is what makes St. Jude such a wonderful place to work. The sense of selflessness that everyone has cannot be matched anywhere else.”

 

Read the Great Place to Work Review.

Company Info
Industry Health Care
Year founded 1962
HQ location Memphis
# of work sites 1
Web address http://www.stjude.org

Millennials in the Organization
# of millennial employees 1118
Millennials as % of total workforce 27%

Sign In

Get

Thank you for your interest in licensing Fortune content. Please find information on various licensing contacts below and choose the one that best suits your needs:

  • 1. To license Fortune articles, excerpts, or headlines for republication in various media (including books, eBooks, film, web, newsletters, newspapers, magazines and others), please email syndication@timeinc.com.
  • 2. To license a Fortune cover, order reprint or e-print copies of an article or cover, or license an accolade, please contact PARS International at www.timeincreprints.com.
  • 3. To license text only photocopies of Fortunearticles as print or digital handouts in academic settings, or in academic coursepacks, please contact the Copyright Clearance Center at www.copyright.com