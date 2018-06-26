Southern Ohio Medical Center
Employees say:
“SOMC cares about the community and giving back. There is an emphasis on the culture and making it more than just a place to work— we are constantly growing, but there is still such a family culture where I genuinely feel like all are involved.”
“Employees from every department come together to see even the smallest task completed. Everyone’s ideas and suggestions are considered as options to reach the goal. Staff members care just as much about your outside life as they do about your work life. No matter where you go around the hospital, you are always greeted with a smile. It’s nice to come to work a feel like you are working with your friends.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Health Care
|Year founded
|1907
|HQ location
|Portsmouth, Ohio
|# of work sites
|22
|Web address
|http://www.somc.org
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|1105
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|43%