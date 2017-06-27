Snowflake Computing
Employees say:
“There are frequent company-wide events. There is a lot of transparency within the company—we have weekly all-hands meetings so all employees know what is going on in the company—both the good and the bad news. My projects are meaningful and I am given significant leeway in how I want to do things.”
“There’s a very positive work environment across the company—more so than at other companies where I’ve worked. The CEO and other C-level executives and managers really make an effort to talk to and listen to individuals. There’s a great work-life balance. The company has a high level of trust in their employees, and expects them to be responsible and to do the right thing.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Year founded
|2012
|HQ location
|San Mateo
|# of work sites
|3
|Web address
|http://www.snowflake.net
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|60
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|33%