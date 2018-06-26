Slalom, LLC.
Employees say:
“Slalom embraces who I am– I’ve been able to merge my personal and professional aspirations into one. In past roles I often heard “slow down” as a response to new and different ideas. At Slalom I hear “how can I support you and make this happen?””
“We have a very ‘flat’ organization, so it’s very easy to approach leaders and/or make things happen quickly. Our leaders place a HUGE emphasis on family and bringing your authentic self to work. Slalom places a strong focus on inclusion and diversity, ensuring our leadership team comes from varied backgrounds. Inclusion and diversity flow through all aspects of our culture. For example, our office has a book club every other month and the title typically focuses on important topics like diversity and mindfulness. As a gay employee, this is the first place I’ve worked where I’ve felt genuinely included. In corporate America there is often a divergence between what’s stated on paper and how the culture actually works. Slalom is the real deal when it comes to promoting a diverse and accepting workplace. Working here has made me a better professional, but more importantly, a better person. Love this place!”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|Year founded
|1993
|HQ location
|Seattle, Washington
|# of work sites
|23
|Web address
|http://slalom.com
|
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|2298
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|52%