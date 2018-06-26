Cisco
Methodology

How We Selected the Winning Companies

To determine the Best Workplaces for Millennials, Great Place to Work surveyed over 398,000 U.S. employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies and ranked companies based on three factors:

1. Key Great Place to Work Metrics. We analyzed how positively Millennials rated their organizations on over 50 different metrics defining great workplaces, such as managers' competence, respect and fairness in the workplace, opportunities for meaningful work, and great colleagues.

2. Comparison to Other Generations. We compared Millennials' survey results to their colleagues' to ensure Millennials had as positive an experience as people of other generations. Specifically, we looked at an index of factors where Millennials often lag their peers, such as access to meaningful work, fair pay, and plans for a future with their organizations.

3. A Consistent Experience within a Diverse Group. We also analyzed demographic patterns to ensure that companies were creating great workplaces for all Millennials, regardless of who they are or what they do for the organization.

Surveys were conducted anonymously and Millennials' results achieved at least a 95% confidence level, 7% margin of error for each organization. Companies needed to employ at least 50 Millennials to be considered.

To find out more about how to get Great Place to Work-Certified and be considered for our Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit greatplacetowork.com.

Fortune worked with our long-standing research partner Great Place to Work to help us find the best employers for those born between 1981 and 1997- a generation known for appreciating firms with strong values and for changing jobs frequently.

54.

Slalom, LLC.

Courtesy of Slalom

Employees say:

 

“Slalom embraces who I am– I’ve been able to merge my personal and professional aspirations into one. In past roles I often heard “slow down” as a response to new and different ideas. At Slalom I hear “how can I support you and make this happen?””

 

“We have a very ‘flat’ organization, so it’s very easy to approach leaders and/or make things happen quickly. Our leaders place a HUGE emphasis on family and bringing your authentic self to work. Slalom places a strong focus on inclusion and diversity, ensuring our leadership team comes from varied backgrounds. Inclusion and diversity flow through all aspects of our culture. For example, our office has a book club every other month and the title typically focuses on important topics like diversity and mindfulness. As a gay employee, this is the first place I’ve worked where I’ve felt genuinely included. In corporate America there is often a divergence between what’s stated on paper and how the culture actually works. Slalom is the real deal when it comes to promoting a diverse and accepting workplace. Working here has made me a better professional, but more importantly, a better person. Love this place!”

 

Read the Great Place to Work Review.

Company Info
Industry Professional Services
Year founded 1993
HQ location Seattle, Washington
# of work sites 23
Web address http://slalom.com

Millennials in the Organization
# of millennial employees 2298
Millennials as % of total workforce 52%

