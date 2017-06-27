Slalom
Employees say:
“Slalom gives individuals empowering projects and trusts everyone with huge amounts of responsibility. With every person as a contributor, it becomes a delight to work as a team to solve client problems, which are usually some of the most complex in the industry. With shorter engagements and a focus on development quality, it is easy to appreciate the working culture as well as generate a sense of pride in each and every project.”
“I have always felt affirmed, supported, and encouraged by the leadership here. I have an incredible relationship with my People Manager, and know that there are people working for all of the Analysts (my level in the organization) to help us develop and grow our careers. I am very thankful to have the opportunity to work alongside the people here.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|Year founded
|1993
|HQ location
|Seattle
|# of work sites
|24
|Web address
|http://www.slalom.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|1878
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|48%