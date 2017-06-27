Sheetz
Employees say:
“My store is right off the Turnpike, so it is almost always busy, but even with that, the people at my store really work hard to make it a good place to be—whether it’s management helping us with tasks and keeping our spirits up, or people in between shifts helping each other with what needs to be done. The management at my store is always willing to help employees and customers, pitching in on tasks from making food to helping someone carry coffee. Even when we are really slammed with orders, we all try to stay positive and we are acknowledged for our efforts and for our good attitudes.”
“I started working for Sheetz when I was in high school. When I went away for college I was able to transfer back and forth between [two Sheetz locations]. Both stores worked with me so I could still be employed while I was in college. Sheetz also offers tuition assistance.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Retail
|Year founded
|1952
|HQ location
|Altoona
|# of work sites
|544
|Web address
|http://www.sheetz.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|10652
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|66%