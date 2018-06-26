SendGrid
Employees say:
“Even more amazing than they many “”techie”” perks, very competitive pay, excellent work/life balance, nice facilities, is that executive management truly embraces servant leadership in a genuine way. It’s the mythical unicorn of work environments.”
“Making employees feel at home goes all the way up to the Executive leadership team— it is so welcoming. I was even greeted by two members of the executive leadership team who recognized me (when I was first hired, they introduced themselves to my boyfriend and I), and they asked how I was adjusting. Additionally, my team leads/supervisors encourage me on a daily/weekly basis to do what needs to be done to recharge and/or balance work and life. I have never been so happy to work for a company. I am so grateful to be able to thrive as I have here.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Year founded
|2009
|HQ location
|Denver, Colorado
|# of work sites
|3
|Web address
|https://sendgrid.com/
|
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|294
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|71%