100 Best Workplaces for Millennials

Methodology

How We Selected the Winning Companies

To determine the Best Workplaces for Millennials, Great Place to Work surveyed over 398,000 U.S. employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies and ranked companies based on three factors:

1. Key Great Place to Work Metrics. We analyzed how positively Millennials rated their organizations on over 50 different metrics defining great workplaces, such as managers' competence, respect and fairness in the workplace, opportunities for meaningful work, and great colleagues.

2. Comparison to Other Generations. We compared Millennials' survey results to their colleagues' to ensure Millennials had as positive an experience as people of other generations. Specifically, we looked at an index of factors where Millennials often lag their peers, such as access to meaningful work, fair pay, and plans for a future with their organizations.

3. A Consistent Experience within a Diverse Group. We also analyzed demographic patterns to ensure that companies were creating great workplaces for all Millennials, regardless of who they are or what they do for the organization.

Surveys were conducted anonymously and Millennials' results achieved at least a 95% confidence level, 7% margin of error for each organization. Companies needed to employ at least 50 Millennials to be considered.

To find out more about how to get Great Place to Work-Certified and be considered for our Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit greatplacetowork.com.

Fortune worked with our long-standing research partner Great Place to Work to help us find the best employers for those born between 1981 and 1997- a generation known for appreciating firms with strong values and for changing jobs frequently.

23.

SAS Institute Inc.

Courtesy of SAS Institute

Employees say:

 

“Yes, the amenities are awesome, but the thing that is hard to quantify is the type of people SAS employs. I’m surrounded by kind, fun, helpful people who genuinely care about me, my success and our company’s success.”

 

“My manager, my team and everyone I come in contact with has positively impacted me in some way. My manager is someone I consider to be so much more than my boss— through their leadership, patience and ability to teach. I have earned two promotions in the three years I have worked here. When I wake up in the morning, I can honestly say I look forward to coming to work. I LOVE my team, I love the people I have the honor of interacting with, and I love the work I do. I have so many close friends that dread waking up in the morning and going to work. I commute an hour and 10 minutes one way because my job means that much to me. I pull onto the property and there is beautiful landscaping and a security officer smiling and waving to welcome me in. When I enter my building, there is a receptionist who greets me every single morning with a big smiling “good morning Sunshine!” When I walk down to the break room for a cup of coffee, people who are rushing in to get their morning started still take the time to make small talk and tell you they hope you have a great day. We work a 35 hour work week whereas most companies work 40. Everything about SAS is unique. People out in the community who know I work for SAS will 10 out of 10 times say “wow, that’s an amazing place to work!” All I can add to that is it has been even greater than I ever imagined it could be and I will continue to be a part of this family for as long as I am welcome.”

 

Read the Great Place to Work Review.

Company Info
Industry Information Technology
Year founded 1976
HQ location Cary, North Carolina
# of work sites 44
Web address http://www.sas.com

Millennials in the Organization
# of millennial employees 1388
Millennials as % of total workforce 19%

