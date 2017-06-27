SAS Institute
Employees say:
“I just turned 23 and I have responsibilities that far exceed my nominal level of experience. Management trusts and fully believes in the idea that millennials are the future of this company. I am able to soak up knowledge from individuals who have worked at SAS for many years. Not a lot of companies can offer that type of intangible asset to recent graduates looking to jumpstart their career.”
“At SAS, there’s a very unique sense of community throughout the entire company. This results in a work environment where everyone is generally helpful if someone makes a reasonable request of them. I routinely take five to 20 minutes out of my day to answer a question coming from another group. Also, I cannot express enough how amazing the healthcare and personal wellness benefits are. The staff who work at our health care center, pharmacy, work-life center, and fitness center really do care about my personal health.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Year founded
|1976
|HQ location
|Cary, N.C.
|# of work sites
|45
|Web address
|http://www.sas.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|1223
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|17%