Salsify
Employees say:
“The execs are part of the onboarding process, and you have significant facetime with them right from the get go. Their positive, and “we value you” attitude is super infectious. It’s so different than what I was used to in previous jobs.”
“Salsify has a culture of open collaboration that truly translates from on-paper company goals to real-life practice. I often enjoy coming to work. When I don’t, or I am having an off day, I trust that my coworkers will have my back, raise me up, and help me to be better.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Year founded
|2012
|HQ location
|Boston, Massachusetts
|# of work sites
|1
|Web address
|http://www.salsify.com/
|
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|151
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|81%