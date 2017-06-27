Salesforce
Employees say:
“Salesforce really gives back to the surrounding communities and the world. I feel that it is really special that the company puts its money where its mouth is. There is a great balance of work and play within teams. We’re encouraged to spend time together outside of the office in order to help build and strengthen relationships. Our manager encourages us to have happy hours and events during afternoon work hours in order to grow as a team.”
“I love how comfortable I am here. We are given not only what we need to work, but also what we need to relax. Although we all work very hard, it’s easy to see how much the company cares about work-life balance. The environment makes you want to come to work. Being able to collaborate and give feedback openly isn’t something I’ve experienced so quickly (or ever) at a workplace. Salesforce does an amazing job at only hiring people that fit the culture and the ideals of the company. I love that I can bring my pets to work. There’s a level of empathy here that just doesn’t exist at other workplaces.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Year founded
|1999
|HQ location
|San Francisco
|# of work sites
|59
|Web address
|http://www.salesforce.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|6668
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|46%