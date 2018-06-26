Salesforce
Employees say:
“I have not seen a company that puts giving back front and center [like Salesforce does]. The involvement and help from others in the organization to help a team or person in a community are inspirational.”
“Transparency is a unique thing about Salesforce that I had never seen before at past companies. From executives, all the way down to the lowest level employees, transparency is fully encouraged. When things aren’t going as planned or something is dysfunctional, people are encouraged to call it out (constructively) and help drive the necessary change to make things better. This creates a culture of innovation, with people striving to find new ways to solve our biggest pain-points (rather than just covering them up or pretending like they don’t exist).”
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Year founded
|1999
|HQ location
|San Francisco, California
|# of work sites
|59
|Web address
|http://www.salesforce.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|8427
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|48%