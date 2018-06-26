Ryan, LLC
Employees say:
“My stress level has reduced significantly since having an employer that allows me to live a life, encourages me to balance my life, and trusts me enough to do my job and know that it’ll get done.”
“Ryan is a great place to work, because being a great place to work is a priority for Ryan. Management is refreshingly transparent and effective at communication, there’s a strong sense of inclusion company-wide, and I love that all employees are included in teleconferences where anyone can get answers to questions. The combination of having schedule control, job autonomy, and a relatively hands-off management approach make for a great work culture and a more motivated, higher performing workforce.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|Year founded
|1991
|HQ location
|Dallas, Texas
|# of work sites
|50
|Web address
|http://www.ryan.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|726
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|47%