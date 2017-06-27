Roth Staffing Companies
Employees say:
“I love the community connections and encouragement that Roth staffing provides to its coworkers through incentives. I also love how open management is to hearing ideas from everyone within the company. You can tell they actually take the time to discuss ideas and implement them if possible to try and make the best working environment for their employees.”
“The family atmosphere is contagious, it is so much more than just employees or a team. We care about each other a whole lot. You can see it through how people go out of their way to help one another. Everyone wants to know what is going on in your life and even outside of work. We are always there for each other and always will be. To have that trust and loving environment, where else would you want to be?”
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|Year founded
|1994
|HQ location
|Orange, Calif.
|# of work sites
|137
|Web address
|http://www.rothstaffing.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|281
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|46%