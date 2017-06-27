Roche Diagnostics
Employees say:
“What makes this company unique and great is the culture of responsibility. We are empowered in our position with the belief that we each contribute to the company’s success. We each feel what we do daily and how we conduct ourselves are the driving factors for the company to succeed. This not only motivates us more, but also makes each day more enjoyable, knowing how appreciated we are.”
“This is the first time I’ve worked at a company where the employees put the customer first, not because of company policy, but because that’s the right thing to do. The agents here genuinely care about the patients. When I first got hired, I thought that everyone was being too nice and kept waiting for the other shoe to drop, but it never did. The employees are just truly kind people, and the management hires people who have integrity.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals
|Year founded
|1964
|HQ location
|Indianapolis
|# of work sites
|1
|Web address
|http://www.usdiagnostics.roche.com
|
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|785
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|17%