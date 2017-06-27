Renovate America
Employees say:
“Renovate America is an amazing place to work because the environment is very collaborative. Our office is built to optimize collaboration with numerous meeting spaces and rest areas. We also get free health benefits, free lunch every day, and are always recognized whenever a milestone is reached.”
“The culture is extremely fun. When you walk around the office, you genuinely want to talk to people and get to know how they are doing. I’ve met some of my best friends here, and I believe that I will continue to meet great people at Renovate America.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Year founded
|2009
|HQ location
|San Diego
|# of work sites
|5
|Web address
|http://www.renovateamerica.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|312
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|49%