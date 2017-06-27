Aflac
How We Selected the Winning Companies

To determine the Best Workplaces for Millennials, Great Place to Work surveyed over 398,000 U.S. employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies and ranked companies based on three factors:

1. Key Great Place to Work Metrics. We analyzed how positively Millennials rated their organizations on over 50 different metrics defining great workplaces, such as managers' competence, respect and fairness in the workplace, opportunities for meaningful work, and great colleagues.

2. Comparison to Other Generations. We compared Millennials' survey results to their colleagues' to ensure Millennials had as positive an experience as people of other generations. Specifically, we looked at an index of factors where Millennials often lag their peers, such as access to meaningful work, fair pay, and plans for a future with their organizations.

3. A Consistent Experience within a Diverse Group. We also analyzed demographic patterns to ensure that companies were creating great workplaces for all Millennials, regardless of who they are or what they do for the organization.

Surveys were conducted anonymously and Millennials' results achieved at least a 95% confidence level, 7% margin of error for each organization. Companies needed to employ at least 50 Millennials to be considered.

To find out more about how to get Great Place to Work-Certified and be considered for our Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit greatplacetowork.com.

Millennials are now the largest generation in the workforce, and training and retaining them has become essential for nearly every organization. Who’s doing it best? Fortune partner Great Place to Work surveyed tens of thousands of millennial employees at companies across the country to compile this list of young staffers’ favorite places to work. Click here to read more about the list.

54.

REI

Mary Grace McKernan

Employees say:

 

“I’ve never worked anywhere else in my life, but people always tell me how lucky I am to be working for REI. I can’t imagine working for a better company; management is very easygoing and truly knows the meaning of work-life balance. They will work with you however they can to make sure you get the time off you need to spend with family and to make sure you’re taking care of yourself before the company’s needs. They give us all lots of vacation, extra paid recreation days, and even additional days off if we want them. Recently REI sent a team of employees to help open another distribution center in Arizona and I was lucky enough to be chosen to go. Even though it was work, it felt more like vacation because of how fun the entire experience was. I got to meet a bunch of fantastic new people and even spend time with some of the VPs in the company. The leadership at REI really knows how to make life at work fun!”

 

“Being able to have insurance with a rolling average of 20 hours worked per week [makes this a great workplace]. Most of the time there is within a work-life balance, and I respect that they are truly trying to make a difference in what we as hourly employees are making. They see that this change is needed! I think that I speak for most when I say that we enjoy working here because we love the outdoors and the chance to share those experiences with customers—getting them excited about being outdoors and giving them the tools to have the best time doing that. Having a workplace that feels like family has made me personally love working here so much more than my past job.”

 

Read the Great Place to Work Review.

Company Info
Industry Retail
Year founded 1938
HQ location Kent
# of work sites 153
Web address http://www.rei.com

Millennials in the Organization
# of millennial employees 6833
Millennials as % of total workforce 53%

