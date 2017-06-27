Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe
100 Best Workplaces for Millennials

How We Selected the Winning Companies

To determine the Best Workplaces for Millennials, Great Place to Work surveyed over 398,000 U.S. employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies and ranked companies based on three factors:

1. Key Great Place to Work Metrics. We analyzed how positively Millennials rated their organizations on over 50 different metrics defining great workplaces, such as managers' competence, respect and fairness in the workplace, opportunities for meaningful work, and great colleagues.

2. Comparison to Other Generations. We compared Millennials' survey results to their colleagues' to ensure Millennials had as positive an experience as people of other generations. Specifically, we looked at an index of factors where Millennials often lag their peers, such as access to meaningful work, fair pay, and plans for a future with their organizations.

3. A Consistent Experience within a Diverse Group. We also analyzed demographic patterns to ensure that companies were creating great workplaces for all Millennials, regardless of who they are or what they do for the organization.

Surveys were conducted anonymously and Millennials' results achieved at least a 95% confidence level, 7% margin of error for each organization. Companies needed to employ at least 50 Millennials to be considered.

To find out more about how to get Great Place to Work-Certified and be considered for our Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit greatplacetowork.com.

Millennials are now the largest generation in the workforce, and training and retaining them has become essential for nearly every organization. Who’s doing it best? Fortune partner Great Place to Work surveyed tens of thousands of millennial employees at companies across the country to compile this list of young staffers’ favorite places to work. Click here to read more about the list.

76.

Rackspace

Courtesy of Rackspace Hosting

Employees say:

 

“Everyone is willing to make time to help me as I learn here. I’m very new (this is my second quarter), but I’ve had lunch and dinner with people at all levels of management, and have shadowed everyone in my department. I can ask questions of anyone and always receive a friendly, thought-out response. If they can’t help, they send me to someone who can.”

 

“Rackspace has continued to grow while attempting to hold on to a younger culture and open work space. A lot of larger companies tend to stick to traditional work environments and standards. Rackspace does what it can to make the employees feel comfortable and take advantage of their time in the office. They provide amenities that other organizations don’t have. There are fueling stations in every area that allow employees to go and have free drinks as well as an onsite coffee shop and food options available throughout the work day and are part of after-hours support. They understand that if you take care of your employees that they will not mind spending hours outside of their workday here contributing to the organization. I see senior leaders walking around and personally checking on employees and spending personal time with them. They show their appreciation for the time and work that employees put in to the company, and make you feel like a valued member.”

 

Read the Great Place to Work Review.

Company Info
Industry Information Technology
Year founded 1998
HQ location San Antonio
# of work sites 9
Web address http://www.rackspace.com

Millennials in the Organization
# of millennial employees 2417
Millennials as % of total workforce 50%

