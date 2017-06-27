Rackspace
Employees say:
“Everyone is willing to make time to help me as I learn here. I’m very new (this is my second quarter), but I’ve had lunch and dinner with people at all levels of management, and have shadowed everyone in my department. I can ask questions of anyone and always receive a friendly, thought-out response. If they can’t help, they send me to someone who can.”
“Rackspace has continued to grow while attempting to hold on to a younger culture and open work space. A lot of larger companies tend to stick to traditional work environments and standards. Rackspace does what it can to make the employees feel comfortable and take advantage of their time in the office. They provide amenities that other organizations don’t have. There are fueling stations in every area that allow employees to go and have free drinks as well as an onsite coffee shop and food options available throughout the work day and are part of after-hours support. They understand that if you take care of your employees that they will not mind spending hours outside of their workday here contributing to the organization. I see senior leaders walking around and personally checking on employees and spending personal time with them. They show their appreciation for the time and work that employees put in to the company, and make you feel like a valued member.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Year founded
|1998
|HQ location
|San Antonio
|# of work sites
|9
|Web address
|http://www.rackspace.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|2417
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|50%