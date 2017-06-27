QuikTrip
Employees say:
“As a part-time employee and a college student, I am very glad that QuikTrip provides benefits to us that most employers don’t provide, such as tuition reimbursement. Besides benefits, the management teams encourage their employees to be the best. They can see potential in a part-time workers, and will encourage them to become full-time and work for the company long-term.”
“This is an environment where we are compensated extremely well. Also we are constantly pushed to improve and get better, which is beneficial for me both personally and professionally. My superiors always hold me accountable. I appreciate QuikTrip for helping me develop my business and people-management skills.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Retail
|Year founded
|1958
|HQ location
|Tulsa, Okla.
|# of work sites
|779
|Web address
|http://www.quiktrip.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|17413
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|85%