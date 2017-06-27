Quicken Loans
Employees say:
“What we do for the city of Detroit is incredible. It’s nice to be a part of a company that has shaped this city into what it is today, especially after Detroit’s bankruptcy. I love the fact that anyone can be hired regardless of age, sex, or race. It’s nice to see a 50-year-old starting a new chapter in their life and not being discriminated against for their age. The training this company offers is very nice and second to no other mortgage company.”
“The best part about the team that I work with is that we’re all trusted to get the job done. Management trusts that we will go the extra mile to accomplish what needs to be accomplished and more. We’re allowed to work from home, come in late, leave early and take days off as needed. As a mom of two, this flexibility is everything to me, and I never feel I am punished or looked down upon for using this flexibility appropriately. Additionally, this is a company that believes in innovation. We are encouraged and empowered to make improvements on our own. Our company’s openness has allowed me to excel because I feel that I am able to make a difference. I also love that Quicken Loans invests in its employees. As a young professional, this is a wonderful place to work. Every year, they pay for me to attend a conference or workshop of my choosing. They’ve also been willing to pay for trainings.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services
|Year founded
|1985
|HQ location
|Detroit
|# of work sites
|29
|Web address
|http://www.quickenloans.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|9104
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|67%