Quicken Loans

SAS Institute
Salesforce

100 Best Workplaces for Millennials

See our methodology and credits

Filter

Methodology

How We Selected the Winning Companies

To determine the Best Workplaces for Millennials, Great Place to Work surveyed over 398,000 U.S. employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies and ranked companies based on three factors:

1. Key Great Place to Work Metrics. We analyzed how positively Millennials rated their organizations on over 50 different metrics defining great workplaces, such as managers' competence, respect and fairness in the workplace, opportunities for meaningful work, and great colleagues.

2. Comparison to Other Generations. We compared Millennials' survey results to their colleagues' to ensure Millennials had as positive an experience as people of other generations. Specifically, we looked at an index of factors where Millennials often lag their peers, such as access to meaningful work, fair pay, and plans for a future with their organizations.

3. A Consistent Experience within a Diverse Group. We also analyzed demographic patterns to ensure that companies were creating great workplaces for all Millennials, regardless of who they are or what they do for the organization.

Surveys were conducted anonymously and Millennials' results achieved at least a 95% confidence level, 7% margin of error for each organization. Companies needed to employ at least 50 Millennials to be considered.

To find out more about how to get Great Place to Work-Certified and be considered for our Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit greatplacetowork.com.

Millennials are now the largest generation in the workforce, and training and retaining them has become essential for nearly every organization. Who’s doing it best? Fortune partner Great Place to Work surveyed tens of thousands of millennial employees at companies across the country to compile this list of young staffers’ favorite places to work. Click here to read more about the list.

See our methodology and credits

Filter

Sort by:
  1. Rank
  2. Employees
  3. % Millennials
  4. No. of Millennials
Clear Filters

Filter by

Clear Filters
Apply
Close

Clear Filters

Rank

VIEW:

View The Full List
3.

Quicken Loans

Courtesy of Quicken Loans

Employees say:

 

“What we do for the city of Detroit is incredible. It’s nice to be a part of a company that has shaped this city into what it is today, especially after Detroit’s bankruptcy. I love the fact that anyone can be hired regardless of age, sex, or race. It’s nice to see a 50-year-old starting a new chapter in their life and not being discriminated against for their age. The training this company offers is very nice and second to no other mortgage company.”

 

“The best part about the team that I work with is that we’re all trusted to get the job done. Management trusts that we will go the extra mile to accomplish what needs to be accomplished and more. We’re allowed to work from home, come in late, leave early and take days off as needed. As a mom of two, this flexibility is everything to me, and I never feel I am punished or looked down upon for using this flexibility appropriately. Additionally, this is a company that believes in innovation. We are encouraged and empowered to make improvements on our own. Our company’s openness has allowed me to excel because I feel that I am able to make a difference. I also love that Quicken Loans invests in its employees. As a young professional, this is a wonderful place to work. Every year, they pay for me to attend a conference or workshop of my choosing. They’ve also been willing to pay for trainings.”

 

Read the Great Place to Work Review.

Company Info
Industry Financial Services
Year founded 1985
HQ location Detroit
# of work sites 29
Web address http://www.quickenloans.com

Millennials in the Organization
# of millennial employees 9104
Millennials as % of total workforce 67%

Sign In

Get

Thank you for your interest in licensing Fortune content. Please find information on various licensing contacts below and choose the one that best suits your needs:

  • 1. To license Fortune articles, excerpts, or headlines for republication in various media (including books, eBooks, film, web, newsletters, newspapers, magazines and others), please email syndication@timeinc.com.
  • 2. To license a Fortune cover, order reprint or e-print copies of an article or cover, or license an accolade, please contact PARS International at www.timeincreprints.com.
  • 3. To license text only photocopies of Fortunearticles as print or digital handouts in academic settings, or in academic coursepacks, please contact the Copyright Clearance Center at www.copyright.com