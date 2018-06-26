Quicken Loans
Employees say:
“The organization values its greatest asset– team members. We never get complacent or settle, we always look for ways to grow and improve, and we make a financial and community difference in the cities we live in.”
“There are a lot of opportunities here. I have never been with a company where positions are created for people. I am currently in a position that did not exist before in the company. It is amazing that if you show value, you get reward. It doesn’t matter if it is an idea or a job function–you can bring it to life.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Year founded
|1985
|HQ location
|Detroit, Michigan
|# of work sites
|29
|Web address
|http://www.quickenloans.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|10125
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|67%