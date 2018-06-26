Publix Super Markets Inc.
Employees say:
“I am currently a full-time police officer and still decided to stay part-time with Publix because it truly is like a family— from the way you are treated to the many opportunities.”
“In this company, the workers are associates, not employees. We are all owners of our company. When everyone is an owner, you get thousands of people who want the company to succeed. We are all in this together, that is what gives us on-edge over the rest of the industry. Customers come to our store for the experience– not the deals or prices– that is all because we have associates who care and take ownership.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Retail
|Year founded
|1930
|HQ location
|Lakeland, Florida
|# of work sites
|1170
|Web address
|http://www.publix.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|107287
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|57%