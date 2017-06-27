Protiviti
Employees say:
“Protiviti brings a unique, fresh take on consulting to the industry. The dynamic and culture of the company creates an ideal workplace for millennials and simultaneously promotes individual growth. Employees of Protiviti receive hands-on training and experience that will allow them to transfer seamlessly into a multitude of positions throughout their career.”
“I think one thing about Protiviti that makes it unique in comparison to its competitors (the Big Four and the like), is that it is a significantly smaller company, and therefore younger consultants have more direct interaction with people at the director level and above. We are also given a lot more responsibility right off the bat than our counterparts at other companies might be. This allows us to make mistakes, grow professionally, and take on responsibilities above our nominal level. … I don’t know that I would have had the same opportunities at a larger firm.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|Year founded
|2002
|HQ location
|Menlo Park
|# of work sites
|34
|Web address
|http://www.protiviti.com
|
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|1584
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|66%