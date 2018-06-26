Progressive Insurance
Employees say:
“There are many diverse groups of people that work here. The organization celebrates each diverse group with the same level of commitment. With so much tension in the world, it Is great to see people able to come together as one.”
“As far as work/life balance I think this company is untouchable. They not only give us multiple opportunities to change our schedule to meet our needs outside of work, but they do not hold our utilization of these benefits above our head. Never have I taken advantage of time off and felt that my managers impression of me has changed because I took the time off.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Year founded
|1937
|HQ location
|Mayfield Village, Ohio
|# of work sites
|396
|Web address
|http://www.progressive.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|Millennials as % of total workforce
