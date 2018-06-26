PrimeLending
Employees say:
“I’ve worked for several other financial/mortgage companies and you are just a number to them. The managers here take an interest in you, always leave room for work/life balance, and will always treat you with respect no matter the situation.”
“When I first arrived, I was blown away by how everyone at this company, from the employees all the way up to the executives, is willing to dedicate their time and resources to ensure that every operation of this company is thriving. Within my first week, I had the privilege of personally meeting the president, CEO, and most of our executive leadership, not to mention the owner of our company. You can just feel the genuineness of everyone here. They make sure every single person feels, and knows, that they are an integral part of this company.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Year founded
|1986
|HQ location
|Dallas, Texas
|# of work sites
|325
|Web address
|http://www.primelending.com
|
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|723
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|24%