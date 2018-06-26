Power Home Remodeling
Employees say:
“It doesn’t matter where you came from— at Power you’re at the same level as everyone else. It doesn’t matter if you were the cool kid in high school or the kid who got picked on, as soon as you walk through that door we all play for the same team.”
“This company is unique in the fact that every time you travel to a different office, meet at HQ or in Mexico everyone is like minded and a “”power person.”” You get the feeling you’ve known this person for years when just minutes ago you were complete strangers. There’s also a sort of language that all employees use and its happened organically, It wasn’t forced upon anyone, it just was universally adopted. It is hard to describe but every employee knows it, because it doesn’t happen every once in awhile it happens every time you meet someone new within the company.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Construction & Real Estate
|Year founded
|1992
|HQ location
|Chester, Pennsylvania
|# of work sites
|14
|Web address
|http://www.powerhrg.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|2024
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|91%