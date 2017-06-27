Power Design
Employees say:
“The training is state of the art. My manager is a powerful tool for both life and work advice and always makes time to review my work. Power Design is consistently celebrating milestones and achievements. From the End of Year BBQ competition—which involves a five-figure donation to charity—to Employee Appreciation Day, there is always something exciting happening.”
“The culture of the company is high energy and upbeat. People come into the office with a friendly attitude and enthusiastic disposition. Regardless of an employee’s level of job responsibility, we are all are treated and treat each other with respect.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Construction & Real Estate
|Year founded
|1989
|HQ location
|St. Petersburg
|# of work sites
|2
|Web address
|http://www.powerdesigninc.us
|
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|331
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|34%