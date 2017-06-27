Plante & Moran
Employees say:
“Plante Moran is truly a great place to work. However, it is the people that set the firm apart from anywhere else. The firm has created a culture where staff members can feel open about sharing thoughts, concerns, and comments, and people truly look forward to coming to work each day. This is apparent in Plante Moran’s extremely low employee turnover (one of the lowest in all of public accounting). Staff are given challenging work assignments, autonomy, and the responsibility to have a valuable impact on the firm and the clients that we serve. One final thing about P&M that truly sets the firm apart is one of our guiding principles: The Golden Rule. This core value helps guide the firm culture, whether it be through creating a diverse working environment, offering flexible work schedules, or helping staff obtain work-life balance.”
“Plante Moran hires people who are genuinely great to work with. People have great personalities and attitudes at work, and I feel it is very easy to get along with everyone I work with. I really appreciate that I have weekly conversations with my partner (who is essentially my boss) about my career and life in general. I feel that I also have flexibility in my schedule. I do not have trouble going to appointments or taking my time off when I need to. As long as I get my work done, I definitely have the opportunity to have balance in my life when I need it.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|Year founded
|1924
|HQ location
|Southfield
|# of work sites
|20
|Web address
|http://www.plantemoran.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|1194
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|56%