Plante Moran
Employees say:
“For a public accounting firm, Plante Moran seems to actually care about their employees. I’m confident Plante Moran would go to bat for me, while I’ve seen other firms that wouldn’t.”
“We are an accounting and professional services firm whose vision was shaped by a philosophy major who just happened to learn accounting. He was a big thinker and laid the groundwork for a firm that is truly unique: we promote and maintain a relatively “jerk free” environment, people are genuinely focused on doing the right things for the right reasons, and the work environment is almost exclusively focused on doing what’s best for the individual AND the firm. While other places might have flashier perks, these are the true every day perks that has our turnover at significantly below industry averages each and every year.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|Year founded
|1924
|HQ location
|Southfield, Michigan
|# of work sites
|20
|Web address
|http://www.plantemoran.com
|
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|1311
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|59%